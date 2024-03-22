Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 4.8%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $251.01 and last traded at $253.00. Approximately 103,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 575,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.99 and a 200 day moving average of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

