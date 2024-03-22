Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 4.8%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $251.01 and last traded at $253.00. 103,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 575,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after buying an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,057,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

