Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.