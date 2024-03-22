Marinus Verwijs Sells 5,300 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

AVTE opened at $26.00 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $719.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

