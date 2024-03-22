Mark Zuckerberg Sells 31,493 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.37, for a total value of $15,506,208.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total value of $15,756,577.76.

On Friday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total value of $37,553,335.32.

On Monday, March 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total value of $15,277,254.30.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92.

On Friday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09.

On Monday, March 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32.

On Friday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,919 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.30, for a total value of $22,973,275.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total value of $37,416,316.08.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $507.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.18. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.90 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

