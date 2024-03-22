Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $280.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marriott International traded as high as $254.68 and last traded at $254.47, with a volume of 736173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.82.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

