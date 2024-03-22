Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

