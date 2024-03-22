Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.80. 58,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,386,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Mersana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

