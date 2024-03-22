Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $103.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,559,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

