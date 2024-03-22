Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

