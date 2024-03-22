Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.69.

MU stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

