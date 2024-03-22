Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 5,737,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 15,364,814 shares.The stock last traded at $93.94 and had previously closed at $94.00.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 14.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

