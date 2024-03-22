Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $914.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $84.38.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $482,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

