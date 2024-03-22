MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INKT stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 1,312.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 135,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 655.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 71,173 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.