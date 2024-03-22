Mizuho Increases Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $450.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $415.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.14 and a 200-day moving average of $325.88. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $416.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,581 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,222.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.