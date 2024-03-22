Mizuho Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

INVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after buying an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.