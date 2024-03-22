Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up to $28.37

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.37, but opened at $29.90. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 1,158,266 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MBLY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.