Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 3.7%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.76 and last traded at $101.19. 502,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,467,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,676,492 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Moderna by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Moderna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

