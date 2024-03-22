Modular Medical’s (MODD) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Modular Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MODD stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Modular Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Modular Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modular Medical news, Director Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,118,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,049.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modular Medical by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modular Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modular Medical during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Modular Medical during the second quarter worth $920,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

