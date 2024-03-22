Monks (LON:MNKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,116.00

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,116 ($14.21) and last traded at GBX 1,111 ($14.14), with a volume of 113647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,112 ($14.16).

Monks Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,073.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,010.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113,800.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Monks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.