Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 3,580 RH (NYSE:RH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in RH by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of RH opened at $311.44 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.26 and its 200 day moving average is $270.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

