Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,791 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 252,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 19,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.03.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

