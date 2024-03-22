Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after buying an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $124.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

