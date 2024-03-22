Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,994 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.