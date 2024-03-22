Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.18 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.56 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.66.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.