Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,551 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

