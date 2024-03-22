Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,589 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Textron were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after purchasing an additional 220,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $95.41 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

