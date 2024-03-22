Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $126.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

