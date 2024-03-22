Morgan Stanley Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $98.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.1 %

MU opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.