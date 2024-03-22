MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut MP Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.44.

NYSE MP opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.44.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after buying an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 860,960 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

