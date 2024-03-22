MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Tom Lamb Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Tom Lamb purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,940 ($3,742.84).

LON:MYX opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.83 million, a PE ratio of -572.22 and a beta of 0.91. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 29 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

