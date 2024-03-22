Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 3.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.86 and last traded at $87.57. 25,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 253,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $840.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.62.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $737.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

