Nancy Hood Sells 8,425 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 1.0 %

DIBS opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 151,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

