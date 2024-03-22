Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.