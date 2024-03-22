Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $176,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.7 %

Zoetis stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.97.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

