Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $178,667,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $391.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.54 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

