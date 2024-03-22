Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,387,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $46.99 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $735.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

