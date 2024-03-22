Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,025 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 146,501 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at $3,920,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

KNOP opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

