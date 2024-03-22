Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 43.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 75.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Barclays started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FIBK

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.