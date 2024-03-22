National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $83.74 and last traded at $83.52, with a volume of 2839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7841 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 3.85%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.64%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

