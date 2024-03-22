National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.18. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 214 shares changing hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 130,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

