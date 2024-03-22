NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $6.19

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.34. NatWest Group shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 151,305 shares traded.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 480,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,427,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 260,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,114,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 96,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

