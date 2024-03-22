NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.58. 12,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 280,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

NET Power Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Get NET Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.