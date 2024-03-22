Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Neurogene Stock Up 9.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Shares of NGNE opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Neurogene has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

