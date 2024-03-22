NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 9,004.50 ($114.63) and last traded at GBX 9,004.50 ($114.63), with a volume of 29535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,510 ($108.34).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 141 ($1.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,601.40%.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. The company has a market cap of £11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,587.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,419.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,854.56.

In other news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.32), for a total transaction of £5,058,000 ($6,439,210.69). In other news, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 33,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,950 ($113.94), for a total transaction of £2,967,283 ($3,777,572.25). Also, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.32), for a total value of £5,058,000 ($6,439,210.69). 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

