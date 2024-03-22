Ngai Hang Victor Chong Purchases 30,000 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLSD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

