NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NN Price Performance

Institutional Trading of NN

Shares of NNBR opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.02. NN has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NN in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NN by 703.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NN by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 54,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

