Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,989 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,140 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

