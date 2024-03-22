Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $121.34 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

