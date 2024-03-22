Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.36 Million Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.27% of Fulton Financial worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 232,462 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Fulton Financial by 519.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fulton Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Fulton Financial by 517.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fulton Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

